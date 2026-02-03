DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 3 die, several injured as HRTC bus falls into gorge

3 die, several injured as HRTC bus falls into gorge

The bus was on its way to Paonta Sahib from Chopal in Shimla district

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:31 PM Feb 03, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
The accident site at at Kwanu in Uttarakhand.
At least three persons died and many were injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus veered off a road and rolled down into a gorge at Kwanu in Uttarakhand this morning.

The bus was on its way to Paonta Sahib from Chopal in Shimla district when it met with an accident.

The bus started around 6:30 pm from Chopal and veered off the road around 9:30uttam. Around 35 passengers were in the bus when it rolled down into the khud. 

