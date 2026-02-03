3 die, several injured as HRTC bus falls into gorge
At least three persons died and many were injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus veered off a road and rolled down into a gorge at Kwanu in Uttarakhand this morning.
The bus was on its way to Paonta Sahib from Chopal in Shimla district when it met with an accident.
The bus started around 6:30 pm from Chopal and veered off the road around 9:30uttam. Around 35 passengers were in the bus when it rolled down into the khud.
