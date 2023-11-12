3 disaster-hit villages not to celebrate Diwali

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 11

Residents of three villages in the vicinity of Shiv Bowri near Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), where 20 persons were buried alive under debris, have decided not to celebrate Diwali.

It was on the morning of August 14, when 20 persons lost their lives as they got trapped inside the Shiv temple, which got buried under debris following incessant rains. The three villages where there will be no Diwali festivities this year are Gohan, Angeri and Bhagog.

The locals said that since 15 persons who lost their life in the unfortunate incident lived in these three villages, they would not celebrate Diwali. This is our way of remembering 15 of our neighbours who were like our family members, they said.

#Diwali #Himachal Pradesh University #Shimla