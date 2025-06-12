DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 3 drug peddlers get 2-year RI in heroin case

3 drug peddlers get 2-year RI in heroin case

Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 12, 2025 IST
Three drug peddlers were convicted and sentenced to two years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000 each by the Sessions Court under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act here on Wednesday.

Bhuvnesh Awasthi, Sessions Judge, also awarded an additional six months of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 each under Section 29 of the Act. The convicts have been identified as Anil Kumar, Kartar Singh and Ajay Kumar — all residents of Bhambhla in Mandi district.

In case of default in payment of fines, the convicts will undergo an additional two months of imprisonment. The case dates back to July 8, 2022, when a police patrolling team intercepted the car they were travelling in at Patta Chowk around 2.20 am. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 6 gm of heroin from the car’s dashboard.

District Attorney Sandeep Agnihotri, who conducted the prosecution, said the case was proven with the help of 18 witnesses examined during the trial.

