3 earthen pots of soil from all parts of Una district handed over to Nehru Yuva Kendra

Una, October 17
Under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme, three earthen pots filled with soil collected from various parts of the district were handed over to the Deputy Director of the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Dr Lal Singh. The programme was organised at the municipal park near the War Memorial in Una city today.
Dr Lal Singh said the soil, which has been collected from all municipal wards of the four urban bodies in Una and all polling booths in the district, would be sent to Delhi on October 27 and handed over to the authorities concerned. He said 7,500 such pots will be brought from all parts of the country for ‘Amrit Vatika’ to be constructed along the Kartavya Path. Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti was also present on the occasion.
