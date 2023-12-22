3 election promises fulfilled in a year: CM

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 21

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today laid the foundation stone of the office building of the Block Development Officer to be constructed at a cost of Rs 5.36 crore at Rait in the Shahpur Assembly constituency of Kangra district.

Sukhu, while addressing a public meeting, said that the state government had fulfilled three of 10 guarantees in its one-year rule. “When the government implemented the old pension scheme for its employees, the Union Government refused to extend the righteous assistance and reduced the loan limit provided to the state, thereby causing a revenue loss of Rs 1,780 crore. The Union Government was also reluctant to return the NPS money of the employees,” he added.

He said that the government would start English medium teaching from Class I in all government schools from the next academic session.

Sukhu said that the government had given approval to fill 1,400 posts in the Health Department and within a year more than 20,000 jobs would be available in the government sector alone. The state government was making necessary changes in the redundant laws which would benefit the people.

He said an industrial plant would be set up in Kangra at a cost of Rs 268 crore and it would be ready in a year. He also announced that a Ravidas Bhawan and an OBC Bhawan would be opened in Shahpur. He assured people of constructing Gaddi and Rajput Bhawans.

Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh said that it was only due to the efforts of MLA Kewal Pathania that the new BDO office building in Shahpur was approved.

