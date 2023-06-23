3 feared dead as car falls into nullah

Chamba, June 22
Three persons were feared dead when the car in which they were travelling veered off the road and fell into the Sechu nullah in the Pangi valley of Chamba district last night.
The body of one of the three persons was recovered from the Sechu nullah. He was identified as Tanjan while two others are still missing.
The police and nearby villagers rushed to the accident site as soon as they came to know about it and helped in carrying out a rescue operation.
