3 Haryana men nabbed with contraband

The police have seized 5.535 kg charas (cannabis resin) and 568 grams of opium during a special anti-narcotics operation in Mandi district. Three persons from Haryana were arrested in connection with the seizure.

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According to police, the operation was carried out by a team from Sadar Mandi Police Station during a checkpoint at Shila Kippar. Officers intercepted a private bus bearing registration number HP 53D-9077, operating on the Keylong–Manali–Dharamshala route. During the search, the police allegedly recovered the contraband from the possession of three suspects.

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The accused have been identified as Anil Kumar, alias Kala, Krishan Kumar and Amit, all residents of Sonipat in Haryana. They were taken into custody and booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.