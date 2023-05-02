3 held for attacking girl, mother in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 1

The police have arrested three persons on the charge of assaulting a girl and her mother at Serla Khaboo village in the district on Sunday.

As per the police, the girl, Raksha Devi, informed them that her parents were building a house in the village. The family had been living in a tent for a couple of days as a result of the ongoing construction. At 11 pm on April 29, her cousin Dimple Sharma, Sonu and two other persons entered the tent while she, her mother Bhavna Devi, her father Jeevanand and her younger brother Ajay were inside. The accused started hitting Bhavna with a stick and a sharp-edged weapon. When Raksha tried to protect her mother, Dimple allegedly hit her with the weapon, injuring her grievously. The accused also struck Bhavna with the weapon and fled the spot.

SP Soumya Sambasivan said the police had arrested the accused — Dimple Sharma of Batahnal village and Satish Kumar and Puneet Kumar of Kavalkot village — under Sections 307, 452, 326 and 323 of the IPC. The SP further said an investigation was underway.