3 held for duping bank manager of Rs 12.7 lakh

Solan, March 19

The Solan police busted a gang of cyber fraudsters with the arrest of two individuals from Delhi and one from Uttar Pradesh last evening.

The case dates back to 2022 when the manager of Punjab National Bank, Solan, had lodged a complaint with the Solan police.

According to the complainant, he had received a call on his mobile phone on April 28, 2022.

The caller introduced

himself as the managing director of Anand

Toyota Auto Care Private Limited, Solan.

The caller then asked the manager to invest in mutual funds, following which the latter transferred Rs 12.74 lakh into a Kotak Mahindra bank account registered in the name of Kuwar Singh.

Since the MD was a premium customer of the PNB, the manager trusted the caller and deposited the money in said account.

He, however, realised later that he has been fooled and lodged a complaint with the Solan police in May 2022.

A police examination of the bank statement of said account revealed that the sum of Rs 12.74 lakh had been withdrawn by transferring it to various other bank accounts.

The police arrested two of the accused — Kuwar Singh, a resident of Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), and Kunal Arora, a resident of Dwarka in Delhi.

Arora has a history of cybercrimes, with three cases having been lodged against him at Faridabad and Gurugram in Haryana.

“The police also zeroed in on a Ghaziabad resident, Arun Kumar, who is believed to be the kingpin of the gang. He was arrested from Delhi last evening and brought to Solan. He was produced before a local court which remanded him to four-day police custody. Three cases cybercrime have been registered at Faridabad, West Gurugram and cyber police station Ahmedabad, in which he secured bail,” said Solan SP Gaurav Singh.

Singh added that a probe was underway to ascertain how the gang accessed the name and business of a company and also that the MD of the business had an account in the Punjab National Bank. Since it hints towards pilferage of customer data from the bank, the police are also probing this aspect among others.

