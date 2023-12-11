3 held for smuggling forest wood in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 10

The police have arrested three persons for smuggling of forest wood in Mandi district yesterday. According to an official, a Forest Department team during checking under the Nachan forest division in the Bagsiyad area seized a jeep carrying forest wood illegally.

“During checking, the team found 31 forest wood slippers from the vehicle. At the time of incident, three persons were on board in the vehicle including driver,” he added.

Those arrested were identified as Des Raj of Saran village, Vivek Kumar of Johad village and Nishu of Gada Gussain village in Mandi. A case has been registered against them.

