3 held for stealing cash, jewellery worth Rs 10 Lakh

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 21

The police have arrested three culprits involved in a theft at the house of an elderly couple at Mount View Colony in the Ghuggar area here. The thieves had decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh from the house.

Shalini Agnihotri, SSP, Kangra, said the thieves struck at the house on the intervening night of May 8 and 9. The incident came to light in the morning when neighbours saw broken door locks and household items scattered all over. The old couple, which owns the house, was out of the town at the time of the incident. A case of theft was registered at the Palampur police station on May 9.

The SSP said the police arrested one suspect from Sabzi Mandi in Kangra and recovered Rs 85,000 from him. The SSP said the police arrested two more suspects one from Uttar Pradesh and another from Uttarakhand. One of them was a minor. She said the main suspects Krishna and Gopal had criminal records and were still at large. She said they would be arrested soon.