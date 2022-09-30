3 HPAU scholars to get training in Taiwan

Palampur, September 29
Payal, Shristi and Alisha Thakur, PhD scholars of CSK HP Agriculture University, will get one-month training in Taiwan.
Vice-Chancellor HK Chaudhary said here today that the research scholars had been sponsored under the National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) in the university to undergo training at the World Vegetable Centre, Taiwan.
The scholars of the Department of Vegetable Science and Floriculture will get acquainted with new areas of research topics pertaining to molecular vegetable breeding. They will also get familiar with the world’s largest public gene bank.
The VC said the scholars would work under the guidance of Roland Schafleitner, Head, Molecular Genetics-cum-Flagship Program Leader, Vegetable Diversity and Improvement, from October 1 to October 31.
Chaudhary interacted with the research scholars before their departure.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points
Inflation expected to remain elevated at around 6% in second...
Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor to file nominations for Congress chief; Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be consensus face
Kharge, 80, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, will meet p...
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today
He will also take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Ka...
Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa
Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming T20 World C...