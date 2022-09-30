3 HPAU scholars to get training in Taiwan

Our Correspondent

Palampur, September 29

Payal, Shristi and Alisha Thakur, PhD scholars of CSK HP Agriculture University, will get one-month training in Taiwan.

Vice-Chancellor HK Chaudhary said here today that the research scholars had been sponsored under the National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) in the university to undergo training at the World Vegetable Centre, Taiwan.

The scholars of the Department of Vegetable Science and Floriculture will get acquainted with new areas of research topics pertaining to molecular vegetable breeding. They will also get familiar with the world’s largest public gene bank.

The VC said the scholars would work under the guidance of Roland Schafleitner, Head, Molecular Genetics-cum-Flagship Program Leader, Vegetable Diversity and Improvement, from October 1 to October 31.

Chaudhary interacted with the research scholars before their departure.