3 IAS officers get postings

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 14

The government today ordered the posting of three 2021-batch IAS officers.

Ishant Jaswal was posted as Assistant Commissioner to the Chamba Deputy Commissioner, Vijay Wardhan as Assistant Commissioner to the Mandi DC and Netra Meti as Assistant Commissioner to the Solan DC.

The government also approved the appointment of Anand Pratap Singh as IGP in the BSF. He was at present posted in the state.

