3, including Ludhiana woman, killed in road accident in Una

Three persons, including a woman from Ludhiana were killed in a road accident in Tahliwal village of Haroli Sub Division late Wednesday night.

Advertisement

According to the FIR registered by the Una police, Aman, a resident of Ajauli village, who was one of the occupants of the ill-fated car, said he was among four friends in the car, travelling from Mehatpur to Tahliwal to celebrate the birthday of Mehatpur resident Mayank. The other two friends included Taranjeet from Poona village and Abhimanyu, a resident of Dehlan village.

Advertisement

As per the FIR, at Santoshgarh, Kiran, a resident of Ludhiana took a lift in the car. At about 11.45 pm, the car collided with a truck. In the mishap, Mayank, Taranjeet and Kiran died, while the other two sustained injuries.

Advertisement

The police have registered a case against truck driver Jatinder Singh, a resident of Dhugge village in Haroli Sub Division.