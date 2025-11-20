DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 3, including Ludhiana woman, killed in road accident in Una

3, including Ludhiana woman, killed in road accident in Una

The accident occurred in Tahliwal village of Haroli Sub Division

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 01:35 PM Nov 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational use
Advertisement

Three persons, including a woman from Ludhiana were killed in a road accident in Tahliwal village of Haroli Sub Division late Wednesday night.

Advertisement

According to the FIR registered by the Una police, Aman, a resident of Ajauli village, who was one of the occupants of the ill-fated car, said he was among four friends in the car, travelling from Mehatpur to Tahliwal to celebrate the birthday of Mehatpur resident Mayank. The other two friends included Taranjeet from Poona village and Abhimanyu, a resident of Dehlan village.

Advertisement

As per the FIR, at Santoshgarh, Kiran, a resident of Ludhiana took a lift in the car. At about 11.45 pm, the car collided with a truck. In the mishap, Mayank, Taranjeet and Kiran died, while the other two sustained injuries.

Advertisement

The police have registered a case against truck driver Jatinder Singh, a resident of Dhugge village in Haroli Sub Division.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts