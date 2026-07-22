3 injured, 18 houses damaged in rain in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra

Three people were injured and 12 more houses damaged in the Boh Valley of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district in overnight rain, officials said on Wednesday.

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With this, the total number of houses damaged in the valley has climbed to 18. Six houses were washed away in a downpour on Tuesday.

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The meteorological department warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Kullu districts over the next 24 hours.

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A cloudburst triggered flash floods and massive debris flows at Sapedi and Garun villages of the valley on Tuesday. Lam village also faces a threat. Several routes leading to the villages have been affected.

A total of 13 pucca houses and five kutcha houses have been damaged in the rain and three people injured. Nine cowsheds have been damaged. Three buffaloes, four cows, one bull and one sheep died, the officials said.

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According to reports, residents heard a loud blast-like sound from the hills moments before a powerful torrent of water, mud and boulders rushed downhill.

Timely evacuation of residents is believed to have prevented any loss of life.

The Shimla Meteorological Centre has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in Kangra and Mandi districts and a 'yellow' alert for heavy rains in parts of Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts for Wednesday.

It cautioned that low to moderate flash flood risk is likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Kullu districts over the next 24 hours.

The wet spell is likely to continue till July 27.

The officials said landslides also hit Dibba and Maned Nallah areas, making it difficult for rescue teams and administrative personnel to reach the disaster-hit locations.

Several roads in the state have been blocked due to torrential rains over the past few days.

The public has been asked to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers, streams, nullahs and landslide-prone slopes, and refrain from trying to cross overflowing bridges or flooded roads.