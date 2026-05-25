3 interstate drugs trafficking arrested from Punjab, Haryana in Himachal

Continuing its extensive crackdown on drug mafia, Shimla police have arrested three key interstate drug trafficking kingpins from Punjab and Haryana in two separate cases registered in the district.

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The accused have been identified as Amrit Pal (22), resident of Moga, Punjab, Kuldeep Singh (34), resident of Pathredi village in Ambala District, Haryana and Shavandeep (21), resident of Patti village under Tarn Taran District, Punjab.

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Providing the information, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla, Gaurav Singh said the involvement of these three accused was unearthed after police launched investigation in two different cases, registered in the district.

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He said in the first case, which was registered on May 18, 2026 in Sanjauli, the police had arrested one person named Ravi Kumar with 26 grams of chitta (heroin).

During the investigation, police established backward linkages and also analysed technical and digital evidence along with financial transactions.

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“It was found that Ravi, who was running a shop here, used to ask his customers to transfer money through various QR Codes. The money was then transferred to Shavandeep, who used to supply chitta here. Based on these findings, a police team was dispatched to Punjab and the accused was arrested from Amritsar, Punjab. He has now been brought to Shimla for further proceedings,” said the SSP.

“In the second case, which was also registered on May 18, 2026, police had arrested one individual named Jai Singla with 14 grams of chitta from the Boileauganj area, following which an investigation was initiated,” he said.

The SSP also said the investigation revealed that the main supplier of the contraband was Amrit Pal, who was working along with Kuldeep, the main kingpin of the network.

“It was found that Jai was in contact with Amrit Pal to whom he used to pay money in exchange of chitta. Following this, a police team was sent to Punjab and Haryana and both the accused were arrested” he said.