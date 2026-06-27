3 killed, 2 critically injured as car plunges into gorge in Chamba

Three people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a car skidded off the road and plunged several feet into a deep gorge on the Ureh-Sanwara road in tribal Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district on Saturday.

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Police said the victims including two women and the driver, died on the spot, while two others suffered critical injuries.

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Soon after receiving information about the mishap, police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched relief and rescue operations. The injured were evacuated and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

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Chamba Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Saklani confirmed the incident and said that rescue operations were carried out immediately after the accident was reported.

“Police teams were rushed to the accident site as soon as information was received. Relief and rescue operations are underway, and efforts are being made to establish the identity of the deceased and the injured. The exact cause of the accident is being ascertained,” the SP said.

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Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the accident. The identities of the victims are yet to be officially confirmed. Further details are awaited.