3 killed, 2 injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla

Shimla, July 21
Three people were killed and two others injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Rohru area of Shimla district on Friday, police said.
The accident occurred near Khabil village in Chirgaon, killing former head of Khabil Panchayat Prathvi Raj, his deputy Satya Prakash and driver Anil, they said.
The injured—Trilok and Avantika—were rushed to the nearby hospital. One of them has been referred to IGMC Shimla, police said.
The bodies will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem, police said, adding that investigation is on.
