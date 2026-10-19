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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 3 killed, 4 injured as vehicle plunges into Chenab in Lahaul-Spiti

3 killed, 4 injured as vehicle plunges into Chenab in Lahaul-Spiti

7 occupants were travelling in the vehicle when it reportedly went out of control near Tindi village; injured admitted to Udaipur CHC

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 07:35 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Three persons were killed and four others injured after a vehicle plunged into the Chenab river near Tindi village in Lahaul-Spiti district on Sunday.
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Three persons were killed and four others injured after a vehicle plunged into the Chenab river near Tindi village in Lahaul-Spiti district on Sunday.

According to information received from the District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), Lahaul-Spiti, the vehicle (HR 03P 3251) reportedly went out of control before plunging into the river. Seven persons were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

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Following the incident, a revenue officer reached the spot along with a police team. Rescue and relief operations were initiated immediately.

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The deceased have been identified as Shiv Kumar, Ajay and Kartik, all residents of Salgran village.

The four injured persons have been identified as Rohit, Pushpender, Sameer and Vivek. All four belong to the Udaipur area, with Rohit, Sameer and Vivek residents of Salgran village. They are undergoing treatment at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Udaipur.

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Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana, former MLA Ravi Thakur, District Congress president Dorje Larje and BJP district president Rigzin Samphel Hayerpa expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Further details about the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.

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