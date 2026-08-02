Three persons were killed after the car (HP 25 A 6113) they were travelling in plunged into the Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district.

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The deceased have been identified as Chander Kumar, the driver, Amrit Singh, both residents of Sangla tehsil in Kinnaur, and Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Chachyot in Mandi district.

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According to officials, the accident occurred on Saturday near Tapri when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into the river.

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A local resident spotted a portion of the submerged vehicle and immediately alerted the police. A police team, along with Home Guards personnel and a district administration team, rushed to the spot and launched a search and rescue operation.

After several hours, the rescue teams recovered all three bodies from the river. The bodies were taken to the Civil Hospital in Bhabanagar for postmortem examination before being handed over to the families for the last rites.

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Kinnaur Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar confirmed the incident and said a case has been registered and a probe is on.