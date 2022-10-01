3 killed as apple-laden truck falls on car in Shimla

Shimla, October 1
Three people were killed and another was seriously injured when an apple-laden truck fell on a car at Hassan Valley on Dhalli-Chharabra stretch of the national highway, 12 km from here, on Saturday morning.
Two occupants of the car died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital. The injured has been admitted to hospital.
The truck coming from upper Shimla region went out of control and fell on the car, which was on its way to Chopal.
The bodies were trapped under wreckage of the car and were extricated by the police. The accident led to a traffic jam and a large number of vehicles were stranded.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed condolences with the bereaved family members.
All four occupants of the car belonged to Chopal in Shimla district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen and 326 drivers, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive