Advertisement
Three people were killed as a car fell into a gorge at Sokru village, 7 km from Baijnath, on Monday evening.
Advertisement
The victims belonged to Baijnath and Paprola.
Advertisement
SDM Sankalp Gautam said a police team had reached the spot and efforts were on to retrieve the bodies. He said the biting cold and darkness hampered the operation.
Advertisement
Baijnath MLA Kishori Lal condoled the deaths.
The cause of the accident is being ascertained.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement