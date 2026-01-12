DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 3 killed as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Baijnath 

3 killed as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Baijnath 

The victims belong to Baijnath and Paprola

Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 11:02 PM Jan 12, 2026 IST
The damaged car after the accident.
Three people were killed as a car fell into a gorge at Sokru village, 7 km from Baijnath, on Monday evening.

The victims belonged to Baijnath and Paprola.

SDM Sankalp Gautam said a police team had reached the spot and efforts were on to retrieve the bodies. He said the biting cold and darkness hampered the operation.

Baijnath MLA Kishori Lal condoled the deaths.

The cause of the accident is being ascertained.

