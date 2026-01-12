Three people were killed as a car fell into a gorge at Sokru village, 7 km from Baijnath, on Monday evening.

The victims belonged to Baijnath and Paprola.

SDM Sankalp Gautam said a police team had reached the spot and efforts were on to retrieve the bodies. He said the biting cold and darkness hampered the operation.

Baijnath MLA Kishori Lal condoled the deaths.

The cause of the accident is being ascertained.