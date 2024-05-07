3 killed as tipper rolls down hill in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 6

Three persons, including a woman, were killed and a child was injured as a tipper rolled 100 metre down a hill near Goshala village in Banjar subdivision today.

According to the information, all the four occupants hailed from Banjar.

The police carried out the rescue operation with the help of locals.

The woman died on the spot, while another occupant of vehicle died during treatment in Banjar hospital.

One injured died in a Kullu hospital, while the girl child was undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Banjar Deputy Superintendent of Police ( DSP) Sher Singh Thakur said, “The deceased were identified as Jogi Ram (50) of Chanon village, Kirna Devi (28) of Jamadidhar village and driver Ahi Chand (48) of Dhara village. Gayatri Devi (4) of Jamadidhar village was undergoing treatment in Kullu hospital.”

The DSP said the bodies were handed to the family members after post mortem.

The police said the cause of the road accident was yet to be ascertained and further investigations were underway.

In another accident, three persons, including two women were injured as a car in which they were travelling met with an accident near Palach village in Banjar subdivision.

The driver was referred to Kullu hospital, while the women were admitted to Banjar hospital.

Banjar MLA Surender Shourie alleged, “It was unfortunate that only one doctor was present in the hospital today. The previous BJP government had notified posts of 14 doctors for Banjar hospital, but these were reduced to five by the present government. The government should depute adequate doctors in Banjar.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu