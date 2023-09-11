3 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, September 11
Three labourers hailing from Nepal were killed while five others injured when a tipper fell into a gorge in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district, police said on Monday.
The accident occurred near Khashdhar in Chirgaon area of Rohru in Shimla on Sunday evening.
The deceased were identified as Jai Bahadur (48), Dil Bahadur (36) and Dinesh Bahadur (19).
The labourers were working for a contractor engaged with the PWD for constructing a road in Chirgaon and were going back home from work, when the accident took place.
The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Rohru, police said, adding that preliminary investigation pointed out negligence on part of the driver.
