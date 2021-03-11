3 killed in Rampur accident

Shimla, April 24
Three persons on a bike died on the spot near Saket Dhank in Rampur of Shimla district late last night after being hit by a tipper (HP 95-8200). They were on their way to Kheneri from Rampur when the tragedy struck.
The deceased were identified as Rahul Saini (20) of Kotla village in Sarahan, Shimla, Amit (21) of Rupi village and Vinod Kumar (28) of Jiya Tal village, both in Kinnaur.
A case under Sections 279 and 304 (A), IPC, and Section 187, Motor Vehicle Act, has been registered. This accident occurred allegedly due to rash and negligent driving by the tipper driver Devi, who fled from the spot but was later arrested by the police.
