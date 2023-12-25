3 killed in road accident

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 24

Three persons were killed in a road accident in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti today, when the car they were travelling in rolled down from the road at Jahalma nullah on Udaipur-Keylong road.

Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary said a car bearing number HP 45A-0202 rolled down in a deep gorge at Jahalma nullah, in which three persons were on board. The SP said the cause of the accident seems to be rash driving.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi