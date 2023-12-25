3 killed in road accident

Mandi, December 24
Three persons were killed in a road accident in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti today, when the car they were travelling in rolled down from the road at Jahalma nullah on Udaipur-Keylong road.
Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary said a car bearing number HP 45A-0202 rolled down in a deep gorge at Jahalma nullah, in which three persons were on board. The SP said the cause of the accident seems to be rash driving.
