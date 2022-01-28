3 killed in road accident in Shimla district

Shimla, January 28
Three persons were killed and three were injured as the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a 250-foot-deep gorge near Damadu nullah on Rampur-Badrash-Rohru link road in Taklech area, about 32 km from Rampur in Shimla district on Thursday night.
The vehicle was carrying six people.
The police rescued the injured with the help of locals.
The deceased were identified as Sanchit, Aman and Rahul, all in the age group of 20 to 23, residents of Anni in Kullu district.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case registered, police said.
