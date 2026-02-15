Three men lost their lives and one sustained critical injuries when a pick-up jeep they were travelling in allegedly plunged into a 100-metre gorge here, police said on Sunday.

The jeep was en route to Lambathach from Silibagi when it crashed near Badamod in the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district at around 4 am.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Hardik Thakur, Ishan Thakur and Sunil Kumar, all residents of Mandi. Khushal Singh, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to a local hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, and a post-mortem is being conducted, the police added.