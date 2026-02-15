DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 3 killed, one injured as jeep plunges into gorge in Himachal's Mandi

3 killed, one injured as jeep plunges into gorge in Himachal's Mandi

Jeep was en route to Lambathach from Silibagi when it crashed near Badamod in the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district

article_Author
PTI
Mandi, Updated At : 02:31 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

Three men lost their lives and one sustained critical injuries when a pick-up jeep they were travelling in allegedly plunged into a 100-metre gorge here, police said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The jeep was en route to Lambathach from Silibagi when it crashed near Badamod in the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district at around 4 am.

Advertisement

According to police, the deceased were identified as Hardik Thakur, Ishan Thakur and Sunil Kumar, all residents of Mandi. Khushal Singh, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to a local hospital.

Advertisement

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, and a post-mortem is being conducted, the police added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts