3 Mandi youths stranded in Russia after visa fraud

Three young men from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district have been left stranded in Russia after allegedly falling victim to a visa fraud by a local agent who promised them employment opportunities abroad but sent them on visitor visas instead. The youths, identified as Husan Lal and Man Singh, residents of Trihanvi village under Jhadol panchayat in Sundernagar, and Kamal from Bah village in Salwana, are now expected to return to India within the next two days after the intermediary reportedly arranged their return air tickets.

According to the complaint, the agent charged each youth approximately Rs 3.5 lakh, taking a total of Rs 10.50 lakh from the three families in exchange for promised work visas. However, upon reaching Russia, they discovered that they had been issued visitor visas. Although they managed to secure employment for the first three months, they were subsequently dismissed without warning, leaving them without a source of income and struggling to arrange food and shelter.

Ramesh Kumar, father of Husan Lal, said the families were unaware of the extent of the alleged fraud until they learned that the youths had been left stranded in Russia. Following pressure from the families, the local intermediary eventually arranged return tickets. Former ward member Ravi Thakur said the incident had caused immense anxiety among the three families.

Ramesh Kumar said the family would lodge a formal police complaint after his son returned and shared the complete details of the ordeal. Sundernagar DSP Bharat Bhushan said police would conduct a fair investigation and initiate strict legal action in accordance with the law once a complaint was received.

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The incident comes amid growing concerns over human trafficking and cybercrime networks targeting Himachal Pradesh’s youth with promises of lucrative overseas employment. Acting on directions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the state government is preparing a coordinated crackdown involving the police, cyber cell, labour department and district administration.

The proposed campaign will focus on identifying unlicensed placement agencies and fraudulent overseas recruitment operators. The ministry has warned that organised gangs lure job seekers abroad, sometimes confining them in illegal cyber fraud centres and forcing them into criminal activities. Authorities have indicated that operators of unregistered agencies could face stringent legal action, including charges related to human trafficking.