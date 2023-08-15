3 missing after house collapse

Kullu, August 14
Three persons were reportedly missing after a house collapsed due to landslide in Rageli village of Anni subdivision today. Anni SDM Naresh Verma said no contact could be established with three persons so far. He said the trio was not approachable as communication and connectivity were badly hampered due to bad weather. He said another house was damaged in Kungash panchayat due to a landslide and two persons were rescued from the debris.
