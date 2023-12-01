3 months on, 12 families sans power

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, November 30

As many as 12 families living in Bela-Thakuran village of Riyali gram panchayat in Kangra district have been without electricity since August 14. The power supply to their houses had been snapped as electricity poles along with cables were damaged in the floods. These families have been spending sleepless nights but the authorities of the HPSEBL are yet to restore the supply even after over three months.

The affected residents have been running from pillar to post but to no avail. All 12 families had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Naib Tehsildar, Fatehpur, on Monday and served an ultimatum to restore their electricity supply within 12 days, else they would stage a dharna in front of the Vidhan Sabha. They alleged that the HPSEBL had restored power supply in some other parts of the gram panchayat, but neglected their village.

Vikas Bambota, one of the affected persons, said he had approached officials of the HPSEBL for restoration of electricity supply, but expressing helplessness they had asked me to provide poles and cables so that the supply could be restored.

Ramesh Kalia, a social activist, alleged that the state government and the HPSEBL had deprived the villagers of electricity, which was not less than a criminal offence.

Assistant Engineer, Rey, Gurnam Singh, said 260 electricity poles along with cables had been damaged in the floods and an estimate of Rs 1.54 crore for infrastructure re-creation had been submitted to the HPSEBL. But, only Rs 54 lakh had been approved so far. He asserted that electricity supply in the affected village would be restored within next 15 days.