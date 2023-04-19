3 NIT pupils expelled for one year after brawl

Hamirpur, April 18
Three students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here were reportedly expelled from the institute for one year following an internal inquiry here yesterday. These all are students of B. Tech first year. It is learnt that 30 other students were barred from exams of one semester following the disciplinary action.
A bloody brawl took place on the NIT campus on the night of March 25 but the matter was neither reported to the police nor to the NIT authorities. The video of the incident went viral and NIT authorities took cognizance of it. A committee was constituted to investigate the incident.
It was learnt that the state government had also sought detailed report of the incident.
The NIT has imposed fine ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 on the students. Four students have been expelled from hostel and their entry into the hostels has been restricted. The NIT authorities have called parents of these students to the institute on April 24.
Prof RS Banshtu, Registrar of the NIT, said that 33 students of the institute were reportedly found involved in the inquiry report of the discipline committee. The NIT had initiated action against the students as per the findings of the committee, he added.
