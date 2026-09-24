3 of family killed, son injured as HRTC bus hits car in Shimla

Three members of a family were killed and their son seriously injured when an Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus collided head-on with their car near Ghandal, around 20 km from Shimla, on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Dayanand (57), his wife Hemlata (52) and his mother Vidyadevi (75), all residents of Phanji village in Arki, Solan district. Their son, Manish, was injured in the accident. None of the passengers in the bus sustained injuries.

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The accident occurred on National Highway 205 when the HRTC bus, en route to Shimla from Bagipul, collided with the car. The impact severely damaged the front portion of the car, killing the three occupants on the spot and leaving Manish seriously injured.

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A police team reached the spot after receiving information, rescued the injured and recovered the bodies. Manish was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), where he is undergoing treatment. The postmortem examinations of the deceased are also being conducted at IGMC.

Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh confirmed the incident and said a case had been registered under Sections 281, 125(a) and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Further investigation is under way.

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Three-year-old girl killed in Theog

In another accident in Shimla district, a three-year-old girl was killed after being run over by a pickup vehicle in Theog subdivision.

The deceased, Divyanshi (3), was walking home with her grandmother on the Chatog-Sinkhuri road when the speeding pickup allegedly ran her over. She died on the spot.

The police reached the scene after receiving information and recovered the body. The SSP said a case had been registered and further investigation was under way.