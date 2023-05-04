3 PWD officers barred from bridge work

Hamirpur, May 3
The Public Works Department (PWD) today barred three officers from supervising bridge construction work. It is learnt that these three officers are Sub Divisional Officer and two Assistant Engineers.
An under-construction bridge in Bhoranj subdivision had collapsed on March 29. A high-powered committee was formed to investigate the cause of bridge collapse and shortcomings in its construction.
The department had restricted three officers of Bhoranj subdivision from supervising any bridge works till the investigation was completed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the Val...
Supreme Court declines to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana's death penalty
Asks Centre to take call on Beant assassin’s mercy plea
Karnataka Elections: Hanuman Chalisa recital to counter Congress
POLL GAMES Bajrang Dal sees danger to ‘dharma’ | Gets VHP su...