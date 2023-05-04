3 PWD officers barred from bridge work

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 3

The Public Works Department (PWD) today barred three officers from supervising bridge construction work. It is learnt that these three officers are Sub Divisional Officer and two Assistant Engineers.

An under-construction bridge in Bhoranj subdivision had collapsed on March 29. A high-powered committee was formed to investigate the cause of bridge collapse and shortcomings in its construction.

The department had restricted three officers of Bhoranj subdivision from supervising any bridge works till the investigation was completed.