3 revenue officials held in Mandi over Rs 2 lakh bribe demand; 1 caught accepting Rs 1 lakh

Three revenue officials were detained by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) on Thursday in connection with an alleged Rs 2 lakh bribery demand for processing mutation work in Mandi

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The SV&ACB laid a trap at Gohar after receiving a complaint that Kanungo Bansi Lal and Patwari Arun Dhiman had allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh as a bribe to process a mutation case. As part of the alleged conspiracy, Patwari Sahayak Lalit Kumar was sent to collect the bribe amount from the complainant.

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During the operation, Lalit Kumar was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting Rs 1 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe. The tainted currency was recovered in the presence of witnesses, officials said.

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Following the trap, all three accused officials—Bansi Lal, Arun Dhiman and Lalit Kumar—were detained for questioning. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law at the the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau police station.

The bureau has initiated further investigation to establish the role of each accused and gather additional evidence while recording statements as part of the case.

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The accused will be produced before a competent court on Friday, where the investigating agency will seek their police remand for further interrogation.

DSP Priyank Gupta of the SV&ACB, Mandi, confirmed the report and said investigation is under way.