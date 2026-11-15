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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 3 seriously injured as school bus hits divider on NH-5 in Himachal's Solan

3 seriously injured as school bus hits divider on NH-5 in Himachal's Solan

The principal, chairman, and coordinator, who were seriously injured in the accident, were transported to a hospital in Panchkula

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PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 01:16 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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A private school bus collided with a road divider on National Highway-5 in Himachal’s Solan district, resulting in serious injuries to three people, including the school principal, and minor injuries to some students, police said on Sunday.

The bus, carrying over 50 people including students, teachers and other staff from Litera Heritage School, was returning to Panchkula from Rajgarh when the accident occurred near Chakki Mor late on Saturday night.

The impact was so severe that the windows on the driver’s side shattered, and the bus narrowly avoided overturning.

The school’s principal, Amita; chairman, Narendra Singla; and coordinator, Meenu, sustained serious injuries, while some students sustained minor injuries.

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In a complaint filed with the police, Shilpa Chauhan, a teacher at the school and a resident of Panchkula, said the driver, Sahil, was driving the vehicle at a high speed and in a negligent manner when he crashed into the road divider around 11 pm.

The principal, chairman, and coordinator, who were seriously injured in the accident, were transported to a hospital in Panchkula via a private vehicle for medical treatment. Based on the teacher’s statement, the police registered a case against the driver, Sahil, and initiated further action.

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