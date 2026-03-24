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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 3 SFI activists held for violent clash at HPU

3 SFI activists held for violent clash at HPU

On February 27, the police received information that a violent clash had occurred between the activists of the two students’ organisations and some of them sustained injuries

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:30 PM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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Three SFI activists in police custody in Shimla on Tuesday.
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Three activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a violent clash with the activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarathi Parishad (ABVP) in Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, on February 27.

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The arrested activists have been identified as Vivek Birsanta (23), a resident of Shillai in Sirmaur district, Dev Raj (26), a resident of Dadahu tehsil in Sirmaur, and Anshul Minhas (22), a resident of Nadaun tehsil in Hamirpur.

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According to the police, on February 27, the police received information that a violent clash had occurred between the activists of the two students’ organisations and some of them sustained injuries. A Boileauganj police station team rushed to the university and controlled the situation. Students, who had sustained injuries in the clash, were taken to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, Shimla. A case under Section 118 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, was registered and an investigation was initated.

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The police zeroed in on three individuals for their involvement in the clash and arrested them on Monday. The police said an investigation was underway to find out the involvement of other activists in the clash. The three activists were taken on a three-day police remand.

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