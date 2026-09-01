3-time attendance system to be introduced in 150 CBSE-affiliated govt schools: CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Education department and said that a three-time attendance system will be introduced in the 150 CBSE-affiliated government schools established across the state. “Attendance will be mandatory at three points during the school day-at the time of arrival in the morning, during lunch break and at checkout” he said.

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Addressing the meeting, the CM said that separate dress codes will be prescribed for teachers and students in these schools.

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“The dress code for teachers will be made mandatory from October 1 this year. To facilitate the purchase of the prescribed dress, teachers will be provided one-time special financial assistance of Rs 5,000. A decision regarding the school uniform for students will be taken within the next week” he said.

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“Around 1,200 teachers had already been appointed in the CBSE schools and more teachers will be recruited in the coming time” he added.

Sukhu added that the state government will provide an additional Rs 80 crore for further improvements for CBSE schools and in strengthening of facilities for students and teachers.

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He further directed the department to ensure effective implementation of the measures and continuous improvement in the functioning and facilities of the CBSE schools.