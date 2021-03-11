3 tractors washed away; shops, houses damaged in Jaisinghpur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, August 20

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in many parts of Palampur in the past 24 hours. Three tractors were washed away in the Neugal river near Thural while many shops, residential houses and government buildings suffered extensive damage at Jaisinghpur. Traffic on most of the highways was blocked.

A bridge over Mandh khud near Jaisinghpur caved in.

The situation is worse in rural areas where there is no water supply and road connectivity. Jaisinghpur and Thural were the worst hit as a number of water supply schemes were damaged. Most parts of the region were without power for the past 48 hours.

SDM, Jaisinghpur, Aprajita Chandel visited the flood-hit areas this morning and requested villagers not to go near the Beas and other rivers and rivulets a more flash floods were expected.

Government Degree College at Jaisinghpur was submerged in its waters. A bridge on the Mandh khud near Jaisinghpur collapsed because of heavy rain this morning. A footbridge constructed to link the degree college at Jaisinghpur was also washed away. Several shops and residential houses suffered heavy damage when waters of the Halehar khud entered Jaisinghpur bazaar.

Anil Sen, Project Director, NHAI said the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway between Chakki Bank and Jogindernagar was restored to traffic last night.