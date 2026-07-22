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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 3 trees fall on makeshift house in Shimla, no casualties reported

3 trees fall on makeshift house in Shimla, no casualties reported

The Meteorological Centre has forecast continued rainfall across the state until July 28 and has issued yellow alerts

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:46 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Rain in Shimla on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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A makeshift house was damaged after three trees fell on it, triggering panic among locals. However, no loss of life was reported.

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According to reports, the incident occurred near the Old Barrier area in Shimla on Wednesday when the trees fell onto the roof of the house. Locals immediately informed forest department officials, who reached the spot to remove the fallen trees.

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Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Shimla Urban) Sunny Sharma said that the three trees that fell on the house were of medium size; therefore, no severe damage was incurred in the incident. He said that only tin roofs were damaged in the incident.

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Meanwhile, heavy rain continued across most parts of the state over the past 24 hours. Mashobra in Shimla district recorded the highest rainfall at 120 mm, followed by Naina Devi in Bilaspur district with 110 mm. Kufri received 74.2 mm of rainfall, followed by Shimla (66.5 mm), Bilaspur (52.8 mm), Dharamshala (49.3 mm), Kasauli (35 mm), Una (26.4 mm), Paonta Sahib (20 mm), Sundernagar (18.7 mm), Manali (16 mm), Mandi (12.6 mm) and Solan (7.6 mm).

Maximum temperatures recorded across the state were 21.5°C in Shimla, 25.3°C in Dharamshala, 21.8°C in Manali, 18.9°C in Dalhousie, 27.2°C in Solan, 26.8°C in Kangra, 28.2°C in Mandi, 28.5°C in Sundernagar, 28°C in Hamirpur, 18.9°C in Kufri, 19°C in Keylong, 23.5°C in Reckong Peo, 27°C in Nahan and 23.5°C in Chamba.

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The state’s highest maximum temperature of 30°C was recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature of 9.8°C was recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district.

The Meteorological Centre has forecast continued rainfall across the state until July 28 and has issued yellow alerts. For July 23, yellow alerts have been issued for 10 districts, excluding Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, with heavy rainfall likely in many parts of the affected districts. While minimum temperatures are expected to remain near normal, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2°C to 4°C over the next few days.

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