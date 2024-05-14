3 trekkers rescued in Kullu

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, May 13

Three youths hailing from Noida and Faridabad were rescued by the police after they lost their way while trekking to Sar Pass lake in the Parbati valley on Saturday. Aditya Goshal (29), a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, Parvez Anjum (28), a resident of Dwarka in Noida, and Ajay Singh, also from Dwarka, were left stranded while returning from the Sar Pass trek.

Kullu SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran said the trekkers were able to contact the police control room, Kullu, at about 5 pm on Saturday after which a rescue team led by Chief Constable Chandrashekhar Thakur and local rescuers Vipin Kumar and Govardhan from Barshaini village and Dharam Singh from Pulga village carried out a search and rescue operation in the forest late at night.

He added that these trekkers were stranded on the banks of a nullah below Panchu pasture.

The SP said the trio was taken to Pulga village and brought to Manikaran police post on Sunday.

The Tourism Department had launched the Trekking Management System (TMS) portal (https://

trekking.hp.gov.in/) and its associated mobile application in July 2022, but not many trekkers register themselves on the portal as it is not mandatory to do so. Through TMS, trekkers can inform the authorities about their trekking route in advance.

In addition to monitoring trekking operations, the system is also designed to ensure the safety and security of the trekkers.

The portal also outlines safety tips and dos and don’ts for them. All service providers engaged in trekking activities in the district are required to register themselves on the portal and no trekking activity is allowed without the registration.

A large number of revellers embark on trekking expeditions in the district, but not many take skilled guides with them.

Most of them also do not take permission from the Forest Department. Neither they bother to inform the police before starting. Sometimes tourists and even avid mountaineers are left stranded at distant locations.

Many tourists, including foreigners, have mysteriously disappeared, while some have also died during trekking in the past.

