DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 3 vehicles seized in Pung Khud mining crackdown

3 vehicles seized in Pung Khud mining crackdown

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 02:54 AM Aug 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A vehicle allegedly being used to carry out mining operations at a khud amid a ban.
Advertisement

The police confiscated a JCB, a poclain and a tipper truck, belonging to Mahaveer Stone Crusher for allegedly carrying out illegal mining operations in Pung Khud, near here on Saturday. This action is part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal mining activities in the region.

Advertisement

The police have recently intensified their efforts against major mining kingpins in the district, an initiative appreciated by environmentalists. Unscientific and unauthorised mining has contributed significantly to ecological degradation, including landslides, flooding and consequent damage to property and loss of lives.

Sources revealed that the police conducted technical and mechanical examinations of the confiscated machinery to determine the operational status and the involvement of other ancillary equipment at the crusher site. A total of 11 vehicles, including tippers and a mixer, were found parked at the location. The police also seized the hard disk of the computer used for maintaining records of stock and supply, which will be sent for forensic analysis.

Advertisement

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said the three machines were seized for alleged violations of mining regulations. He emphasised that action against illegal mining is a routine and ongoing task and strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

District Mining Officer Rajiv Kalia said all mining activity is banned during the monsoon season, from July 1 to September 15. He added that over 17 cases of illegal mining and transportation of mining materials have been registered so far, with fines amounting to over Rs 3.5 lakh collected from violators.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts