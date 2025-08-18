3 vehicles seized in Pung Khud mining crackdown

The police confiscated a JCB, a poclain and a tipper truck, belonging to Mahaveer Stone Crusher for allegedly carrying out illegal mining operations in Pung Khud, near here on Saturday. This action is part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal mining activities in the region.

The police have recently intensified their efforts against major mining kingpins in the district, an initiative appreciated by environmentalists. Unscientific and unauthorised mining has contributed significantly to ecological degradation, including landslides, flooding and consequent damage to property and loss of lives.

Sources revealed that the police conducted technical and mechanical examinations of the confiscated machinery to determine the operational status and the involvement of other ancillary equipment at the crusher site. A total of 11 vehicles, including tippers and a mixer, were found parked at the location. The police also seized the hard disk of the computer used for maintaining records of stock and supply, which will be sent for forensic analysis.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said the three machines were seized for alleged violations of mining regulations. He emphasised that action against illegal mining is a routine and ongoing task and strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

District Mining Officer Rajiv Kalia said all mining activity is banned during the monsoon season, from July 1 to September 15. He added that over 17 cases of illegal mining and transportation of mining materials have been registered so far, with fines amounting to over Rs 3.5 lakh collected from violators.