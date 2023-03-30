3 woman councillors suspended from Solan MC House

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 29

High drama was witnessed at a meeting of the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) today where three women councillors faced suspension from the House for objecting to gag orders issued against their husbands.

The husbands of two of the three women councillors, who were former councillors, have been “actively participating” in the working of the civic body. This was objected to by the Mayor Punam Grover and Deputy Mayor (DM) Rajeev Kaura.

The three councillors — Puja from Ward Number 7, Sangeeta from Ward Number 4 and Isha Prashar from Ward Number 10 — objected to the suspension and instead questioned why the Mayor’s husband was always found alongside her and interfering in the body’s working. The Mayor’s husband is, however, appointed as the Adviser to the Mayor.

A heated exchange took place between the trio and the Mayor and her deputy as the councillors were suspended and directed to go out. The proceedings were stalled for several minutes and work resumed only after the trio moved out.

The suspended councillors rued that it was unfair to face suspension for raising the key issue of non-receipt of grant of Rs 20 lakh for their wards. They questioned the decision and said it was a mockery of the democracy and their voice was being suppressed.

With several Congress councillors vying to oust the Congress-supported Mayor and the DM, this move is being seen as an attempt to highlight the growing dissatisfaction against them and a ground was being prepared for their ouster.