3-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Hamirpur

Hamirpur, November 25
Stray dogs killed a three-year-old girl in the town last night. The girl had reportedly come out of her house hours for defecation when a herd of stray dogs attacked her. She shouted lot for help but was brutally killed by the dogs. The girl’s family belongs to Hoshiarpur in Punjab and her father is working here as a sanitary worker.
Manoj Minhas, president of the local Municipal Committee (MC), said that he visited the affected family and gave it some financial help. He added that the incident was painful and the MC would take steps to get rid of stray dogs in the town, he added.
