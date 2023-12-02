3-year term of 35 senior doctors ends at Tanda college

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, December 1

Already reeling under the shortage of staff, Tanda Medical College will be in deeper trouble as the three-year term of 35 senior resident doctors ended today and they have been relieved from the college. Since the state government has failed to hire new senior resident doctors, it will hit health services severely. Due to non-availability of doctors, the college might be forced to curtail some of the health services. The college caters to patients from entire lower Himachal region.

Doctors at the college said the senior resident doctors, who are also classified as Registrars here, were the backbone of the medical college. Most of the duties, including emergency duties, are performed by them.

Principal of Tanda Medical College, Dr Bhanu Awasthi, admitted that the services of 35 Registrars serving in the college ended today and they had been relieved. When asked about the fresh appointment, he said the government was likely to recruit them by January. He also admitted that the medical services in the college would be hit due to non-availability of doctors.

Dr Munish Saroch, president of the Teachers' Association of Medical College Kangra at Tanda, said while in other medical colleges of the state postgraduate medical student passouts were directly eligible for posts of Registrar or Senior Resident doctor. However, in Tanda Medical College and the Shimla IGMC, the state government has kept a condition of one-year experience for PG medical doctors to join as Registrars.

Due to this condition, the premier medical colleges of the state, including the Tanda Medical College and the Shmila IGMC, were losing many brilliant PG doctors who join premier health institutes in other states as senior residents or Registrars, he said.

Sources said earlier the selection for the posts of Registrar or senior resident doctor were done by the department heads in medical colleges. However, over a period of time, the government has centralised the process of selection of Registrars or senior resident doctors. The centralised recruitment process takes time.

The administration of the college had written to the state government to continue the services of serving Registrar doctors till new selections were made. Since the government did not take a timely decision, the premier medical institute has been left reeling without doctors, which would hit the health services in the lower Himachal region.

#Dharamsala