3 youths held with heroin

Our Correspondent

Chamba, July 6

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police has arrested three youths and seized 11.47 grams of heroin from their possession near Chohda Dam in the district.

An official communiqué issued here today revealed, “Acting on a tip-off, the SIT officials had set up a blockade near Chohda Dam last night. During the operation, a vehicle was intercepted and the police found 11.47 grams of heroin during the subsequent search.”

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the probe is underway.