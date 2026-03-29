3 youths injured in violent clash in Solan

Three youth were injured in a violent clash which took place between two groups in Solan on Saturday evening.

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The Regional Hospital informed the police that the youths had been brought for treatment due to injuries sustained in a fight.

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On receiving the information, a police team reached the hospital where they were found the injured in the emergency room. They were identified as Harsh, a resident of Dhobighat ward in Solan, Lalit Kishore, a resident of Rajgarh in Sirmaur district and Lalit, a resident of Banoh village in Solan.

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Lalit’s condition was critical and was referred to IGMC Shimla.

Ajay Kumar, one of the complainants, informed the police that on March 28, his cousin Abhishek had gone to the Girls School to take an examination. He was, however, accosted outside the school after the exam by some unidentified youths.

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Abhishek made a distress call to Ajay for help following which he reached the spot with his friends. They saw that the said youths were forcibly dragging Abhishek towards ITI.

On witnessing that, Ajay and his friends rescued Abhishek from the custody of the accused.

As they were heading towards Dhobighat, around 15-20 unidentified youths started attacking them with sharp edged weapons.

As a result, Harsh, Lalit Kishore and Lalit sustained injuries in the clash.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered by the police.

In view of the seriousness of the case, three to four special teams of police were constituted to identify and arrest the accused by taking prompt action.

"CCTV footage of the crime scene besides the surrounding areas is being scrutinised to identify the accused. Twenty suspects have been taken into custody so far and are being interrogated,” said Solan SP Sai Dattatreya Varma.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the two factions had a dispute over some issue in the past, which led to the violent clash. Efforts are being made to recover the weapons used in the clash, " informed the SP.