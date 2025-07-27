3-yr-old leopard found dead

A three-year-old leopard’s carcass was found near a drain in Hamirpur on Saturday, forest officials said.
A local from Patera village in Barsar found a dead leopard in nearby bushes. Range officer Kamal Kishore said it seemed that the big cat died around a week ago.
