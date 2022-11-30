Rs 30.5 lakh seized in Paonta Sahib

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 29

A team of the Paonta Sahib police seized Rs 30.50 lakh from a vehicle (HR-22R-0027) at the Behral inter-state barrier during checking last evening.

DSP, Paonta Sahib, Ramakant Thakur said, “A police team noticed a vehicle turning back on seeing a naka near Behral. The vehicle was intercepted and on checking, currency notes worth Rs 30.50 lakh were found stacked in two bags.”

Driver Murshed Ali, who hails from South Dinapur area of West Bengal, and another occupant Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Jind in Haryana, could not produce any valid proof of the cash they were carrying.