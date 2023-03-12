30,978 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, March 11

A National Lok Adalat for pre-litigation and pending matters was organised in all courts in the state today. As many as 83,271 cases were taken up in the Lok Adalat by different benches for settlement and 30,978 cases were settled/disposed of and around Rs 63.73 crore was recovered/ awarded to the claimants.

Acting Chief Justice Sabina, who is also the Chairperson of the State Legal Services Authority, supervised the proceedings of the Lok Adalat Benches in Kullu district and the Sub-Divisional Legal Services Committee at Manali. She also interacted with stakeholders or litigants, said Prem Pal Ranta, Member Secretary of the State Legal Services Authority.

Ranta said that an online facility for the payment of a compounding fee through ePay (eCourts Digital Payment) was also provided in case of motor vehicle challans, particularly in the courts of Traffic Magistrates. As many as two lakh SMSes were sent to violators, 4,000 cases were disposed of and a compounding fee of Rs 41.43 lakh was collected.

The litigants were made aware of the National Lok Adalat through SMSes, jingles and spreading awareness by associating local bodies, stakeholders, NGOs, representatives of panchayati raj institutions, para legal volunteers, public transport services, etc.